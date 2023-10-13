Deadline: FG Tackles Contractor Over $2.8BN Gas Pipeline Project

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, yesterday directed Oilserve Limited, the contractors handling the 614-kilometer Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano (AKK) gas pipelines project, to stick to the July/August 2024 completion deadline.

The project is estimated to cost $2.8 billion and will support the generation of about 3,600mw of power. AKKP is a pipeline planned to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kanoin Kano State, through several states and urban centers, as part of the Trans Nigeria Gas Pipeline.

Construction of the AKKP commenced in July 2020. The minister, who was not pleased with the slow pace of work at the project, warned the contractors that there must not be any excuse why it should default with the deadline.

Ekpo spoke during his tour of the project yesterday. He was accompanied on the tour by the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other industry stakeholders.

Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye EVP Gas, Power & New Energy, represented the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari. A statement by the minister’s spokesman, Louis Ibah, further said that Ekpo opined that the economic prosperity of Nigeria was tied to the AKK project as it was designed to supply gas to homes, automobiles, electricity and industrial users within Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and adjourning states of the federation.