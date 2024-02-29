Deadline: CBN Moves to Freeze Funded Accounts Without BVN, NIN

Reps to Probe Apex Bank’s Invalidation of $2.4BN Contracts

There are indications that deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country will begin to place all funded Tier 1 accounts/ wallets without Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) or National Identification Numbers (NIN), on Post No Debit (PID) or credit tomorrow, March 1, 2024, in line with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In recent days, several DMBs have been sending emails to their customers, urging them to ensure that their BVNs and NINs are linked to their account numbers before March 1, either by using any of the lender’s e-payment channels or visiting any of its branches.

Specifically, in an email sent to its customers by FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, which was sighted by New Telegraph, the lender said: “Please ensure that your Biometric Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) are linked to your account number on or before 29 February 2024. “You can seamlessly update your account information with your BVN and NIN by visiting any FirstBank branch close to you. “Please note that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through its circular: PSM/ DIR/PUB/CIR/001/053 dated 01 December 2023, has directed that effective, March 1, 2024, all funded accounts without BVN shall be placed on ‘Post No Debit or Credit’ and no further transactions permitted.”

As part of efforts to strengthen Know Your Customer (KYC) processes in the banking system, the apex bank, had on December 1, last year, issued a circular to DMBs, Non-interest banks, Payment Service Banks, other financial institutions and mobile operators, in which it directed them to ensure that no new Tier 1 accounts/wallets are opened for customers that do not have BVN or NIN. It further stated that any unfunded account or wallet, should be immediately placed on PID or credit until a BVN or NIN is provided by the owners, adding that with effect from March 1, 2024, all funded Tier 1 accounts/wallets without BVN or NIN, would also be restricted from transactions.

The regulator also reminded the operators that it remained mandatory for Tiers 2 and 3 accounts and wallets to have BVN and NIN, stressing that the process for account opening must commence with financial institutions electronically retrieving BVN or NIN relevant information from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) or NIMC. Other highlights of the CBN’s directives include that for existing customers(individual), banks should ensure that all operated accounts/ wallets, including accounts/ wallets created through agents are fully profiled in the NIBSS ICAD and tagged with valid and correct BVN/ or NIN; the prohibition of enrolment of new customers by manually creating a customer profile and subsequently attaching BVN or NIN and the prohibition of the use of placeholder BVN or NIN to support the creation of any customer profile.

In its economic report for H1’ 2023, the CBN stated that at the end of June 2023, the number of bank customers enrolled on the BVN platform was 57.99 million. It also disclosed that a total of 154.05 million bank accounts were linked with BVN compared with 127.91 million and 130.56 million in the preceding and corresponding halves of 2022, respectively.