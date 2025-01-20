Dead Soldiers’ Wives Seek Payment Of Insurance Benefits

Share

Wives of the Nigerian soldiers have urged the Federal Government to expedite action on payment of insurance entitlements owed families of the fallen heroes.

Mrs Salome Ishaya, the Coordinator, Military Widows Association in Gombe State, made the call while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, on Wednesday in Gombe.

She said the delays in the payment of their benefits and the economic crunch had exposed them to life unbearable conditions. Ishaya said that some of the widows were yet to get their late husbands’ entitlements since 2011.

According to her, the delays in the payment is impacting negatively on the welfare of the fallen heroes’ families, who often resort to seek help elsewhere.

“The government should ensure that the insurance money of our late husbands is paid. “I have received mine, but many of us whose husbands died in 2011 are yet to get theirs, this is making life difficult for them,” she said.

Ishaya also decried the alleged harsh social treatment on the widows, adding that those who got their late husband’s insurance benefits were confronted by their family members to share the money.

She, therefore, urged Nigerians to treat families of the fallen heroes with kindness in recognition of their sacrifices to the nation.

“With the present situation, Nigerians need to remember the sacrifices of our late husbands because our children are always crying of poor care.

“From the look of things, I will say that Nigerians are not fair to us compared to the sacrifices of our late husbands to the nation,” she said.

Ishaya also appealed to the federal government to adopt policies to empower widows of the fallen heroes, to improve their welfare. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya announced a N6 million donation to support families of the fallen heroes in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, the governor appreciated the fallen heroes in ensuring peace and unity of the country. He urged Nigerians to support the families of the fallen heroes.

Also speaking, Sgt. Adamu Dogo (rtd), Chairman, Nigerian Legion in the state, commended the gesture. Dogo said the legion had forwarded complaits for non-payment of insurance benefits by wives of the fallen heroes to its headquarters for further action.

