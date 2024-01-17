‘Dead Soldier Was Careless With Gun, Shot Self’ – Army

The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that a soldier committed suicide by shooting himself dead in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

New Telegraph had reported that the soldier, identified as Boyi Thankgod who was attached to the 35 Artillery brigade, Alamala, in Abeokuta, the state capital, shot himself dead over alleged non-payment of his Ration Cash Allowance (RCA).

Our correspondent gathered that the army personnel shot himself in the head at the standby duty on Monday, the day Nigeria marked Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

A gory image which has gone viral on social media showed his lifeless body lying in the pool of his blood after his head had severed due to the impact of the bullet.

But, reacting to the incident, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni insisted that the deceased did not commit suicide.

Ayeni in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, explained that the dead soldier “handled his personal weapon negligently and misfired, which resulted in his death”.

Ayeni said, “Investigation into the immediate cause of the incident, indicated that the deceased soldier reportedly handled his personal weapon negligently and misfired, which resulted in his death.

“His (deceased) colleagues who heard the sound of a gunshot had rushed to the scene of the incident, only to find the soldier in the pool of his blood with gunshot wounds on the head.

“Further investigation has since commenced to unravel the circumstances and possible remote cause of the unfortunate incident, while the remains of the soldier have been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

“The Division, through the Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, has informed the deceased family and also expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

“It is, however, pertinent to reiterate that the Division is committed to providing the necessary welfare required to boost the morale of troops under command in line with the Chief of Army Staff Command Philosophy. Therefore, the Division will not under any guise take the welfare of its troops lightly as wrongly insinuated”.