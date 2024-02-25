Dead Serious Now Streaming on Showmax

Showmax Nigeria Original, ‘Dead Serious’; a romantic comedy directed by Moses In- wang, is now streaming exclusively on the platform. Featuring a popular cast, including Sharon Ooja (Flawsome, Skinny Girl in Transit), alongside the comedic genius of Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, ‘Dead Serious’ promises to be a delightful watch this February.

The movie tells the story of John (Sabinus), the lovable owner of a grocery store in Lagos, who finds himself smitten with Amara (Sharon Ooja). Despite the teasing from his sister Vero (Tomama) and friend Pato (NasBoi), who doubt his worthiness, John, however, is determined to win Amara’s heart with his charm and humour. Executive Head, Content and Channels West Africa, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, expressed her excitement about the film.

“At Showmax, we’re committed to providing the best entertainment experiences for our subscribers. Teaming up with leading filmmaker Moses Inwang and sought-after stars to bring Dead Serious exclusively to our platform aligns with our mission to offer diverse and compelling content. It also ensures a seamless blend of creativity and talent in delivering this heartfelt comedy,” she said. ‘Dead Serious” also boasts a star-studded cast, including legendary actor Nkem Owoh, Lilian Afegbai, Funky Mallam, and Deyemi Okanlawon, among others. Moses Inwang, the Executive Producer and Director of Dead Serious, brings with him an impressive track record in the film industry.

He has been honoured with several awards, notably the Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards (GIAMA) in 2014 and 2015, Zulu African Film Academy Awards in 2016, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2018, and The People’s Film Festival in 2020, among others. Speaking on the partnership with Showmax, Inwang said: “Showmax’s celebration of African narratives provides an ideal stage for me to tell my story as a filmmaker. Debuting Dead Serious on the platform offers a big opportunity to connect with audiences across Africa,” he said.

Dead Serious adds to Showmax’s already diverse Nigerian Original content lineup this February, which includes the epic drama series, Cheta M; reality TV series Sadau Sisters; documentary series Freemen; romantic comedy movie The Counsellor; and a new season of the hit drama series Flawsome.