Dead, Disappearing Languages: Saving Culture Through Use of Mother Tongue

Being an integral part of culture, a number of Nigerians have expressed concern about dead and disappearing Nigerian languages. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes about how actions of individuals and the government are killing Nigerian languages and what to do to save them from extinction

Language , for some, is not just a means of communication as it is deemed to be a melange of values , beliefs and identities. With its rich cultural heritage, as believed in some quarters, Edo State drew the attention of public commentators recently when an aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Asue Ighodalo, engaged an interpreter to announce his intention to his kinsmen in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

Despite professing to be a ‘true Esan boy’, some critics dismiss him as “another foreign boy” speaking in a foreign language over his inability to communicate in his local dialect; something they argue affirms his disconnection from home. The knocks attracted by Ighodalo is reminiscent of the run-up to the governorship election in Lagos, when the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour, literally drew sticks and stones for his stumbles when he spoke the Yoruba Language.

In an interview on Arise TV’s morning show, Rhodes-Vivour alluded to the richness of the Yoruba Language, revealing that he had hired a Yoruba teacher owing to his interest in deepening his knowledge of the language, noting that speaking the Yoruba language would make him bond better with the people he aspires to govern. Perhaps, Mrs Adunola Adebare never envisaged that his son, Emmanuel, could one day attract criticism from members of the public for lacking in proficiency in speaking his native language like Ighodalo, should the need arise.

Or, even get panned like Rhodes-Vivour for struggling to speak his native language. Sunday Telegraph, however, sought to know how proficient 9-year- old Emmanuel Adebare is in Yoruba language. After a conversation was started in his native language, Emmanuel was quick to reveal that speaking vernacular ( Yoruba Language in this case) with his siblings, parents and anyone is a punishable offence! According to him, his mother had declared that anyone who fails to comply with her instruction would incur her wrath – a move she confirmed to Sunday Telegraph would boost his fluency in the English Language.

However, contrary to the argument that making the English Language the first language a child speaks enhances proficiency in the language, a former Education Minister and educationist, the late Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, had argued that having a perfect grasp of the mother tongue, “makes teaching of the English Language, German and other languages easier.” He said: “According to psychologists, the 12 years of a child’s education are most critical, and all I’m saying is that within those early years, he must be himself.

And once he has a good grounding in the mother tongue and develops self-confidence in himself, then it will be easier to teach him English, Latin, German, or whatever. “In Europe, in America, in Japan, the average child goes to school in the language that he grows up with, from primary all the way up to the university. It is only those of us who are products of colonialism, whether in Asia or Africa, who are forced to go to school in a language different from our own.” Also, in a document released by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to commemorate the International Mother Tongue Day in 2016, Fafunwa’s argument that primary school children are better taught in indigenous languages got a mention to explain their(indigenous languages) importance to effective learning at the elementary level.

The paper further stated that being taught in a language different from the mother tongue could negatively impact children’s learning. “The six-year primary project in Ife (Osun State of Nigeria) used Yoruba as a medium of instruction for six years of primary education. “Evaluations of the project found that students, who switched to English after six years of mother tongue instruction, performed better in English and other subjects, compared with those who did so after three years,” the document read. About 29 local languages in Nigeria are endangered, according to UNESCO Interactive Atlas of the World’s Languages in Danger.

However, language scholars argue that the role of indigenous languages in effective communication cannot be over-emphasized. Little wonder the late independence hero of South Africa, ,Nelson Mandela , was quoted as saying: “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.”

Language as codification of existence

Commenting, a history lecturer and culture enthusiast, Dr Temitope Fagunwa, described languages as carriers of history , bemoaning what he called the enthronement of the English Language as the official language; something he described as one the vestiges of colonial rule . “The whole point is about what the leadership is all about. If the leadership wants a nation, then, we can be talking about the Nigerian identity but the point is that the Nigerian state is not interested in that kind of arrangement. That’s why we don’t have a national culture because when you have a national culture,you can be talking about people coming together to live together as one. Our languages are very important.

They are the carriers of history of a people. Languages tell a lot about where people are coming from. It is the codification of the existence of a people. So, language is very important. But , it’s also true that , unfortunately, the kind of society we live in today is a neo- colonial one that enthrones the English Language as its official language. These are things that surround the contradiction of a neo-colonial society. As a historian, the field of linguistics assists to promote the field of history.”

He added: “But the field of linguistics is very important because through the language of the people, you can tell what their culture is or what their culture was at every point in time. “For many of us today, we are saying that the Yoruba society was one that understood the importance of complementarity between the relationship of the man and the woman. It is about sexual complementarity. You can see this in our language because the Yoruba Language is not like what we have in the English Language, where you have ‘he’ ( a pronoun for a man)and ‘she’ for a woman.

We don’t have that in the Yoruba Language. “The traditional Yoruba society was one that appreciated the importance of sexual complementarity. That’s why our languages are very important. The revival of our languages is an agenda we can’t ignore if we are to develop as a people.”

Colonial masters still rule

According to Fagunwa, the revival of indigenous languages was critical because “through this, you can relate to our commonality as a people.” He further stated that it was tragic that across the African continent, the official languages of many countries are those of their ex-colonial masters. “For some of us, because some of us are Pan-Africanist, we are also interested in the usage of a single indigenous language in Africa. That’s very important. You cannot deny the fact that across the African continent, the official language of many of these countries are those of their ex-colonial masters. It’s quite tragic. That’s why we are saying that while there is a need to revive local languages, we must also look at the bigger agenda.

The bigger agenda is the discovery of a single African languages. This is critical because through this, you can relate to our commonality as a people. And for some of us, the most spoken indigenous language in Africa is the Swahili language. “The point I’m making is that the revival of our indigenous language as a people is critical. That’s a simple fact. It is not magical that when you go to Ghana,what you’ll be greeted with is Akwaba. That’s the Akan people’s way of saying ‘you are welcome ‘.Akwaba, linguists have told us, is not different from Yoruba’s “Ekaabo”.

You can see the tonality. You can see the similarity that exists in its tonality,” he told Sunday Telegraph. On the similarities languages in Nigeria and beyond share, Fagunwa explained: “And there are so many similarities in all of our languages in Africa. And that’s why linguists have been able to group the languages in West Africa into groups. Kwa group is where Igbo, Yoruba, Edo, Hausa languages belong, which speaks about the fact that it’s only when people migrate from one place to the other that they create their own dialect. When you look at the Igbo and the Yoruba language, you can discover several similarities in words like the Igbo will say “Okuko” for chicken, the Yoruba will say” Akuko”. From the tonality, you can understand that we emanated from a single family unit.”

For linguist, Dr Olusanya Komolafe, the source of the problem of disappearing African languages can be traced to the colonial masters. “Major African languages are facing the same problems. The source of the problems emanated from the colonial masters. During the colonial days, to speak local languages in our schools was forbidden. They tagged our languages vernacular; no speaking of vernacular in a class unless you get to your house. They knew the best way to colonise our minds is to take our languages from us. They labelled ours different kinds of names. They called them vernacular.”

Speaking on how the government can fuel the death of local languages, Komolafe stated: “I remember vividly in 1999. There was a governor in Osun State-Bisi Akande. He sacked Yoruba teachers and told them to go and do Ifa. All Yoruba teachers were sacked…when the Yoruba teachers were sacked then, would that boost the morale of teachers? No! They would just assume Yoruba is not important. At home too, there is a problem. That mentality that the English Language is superior is there in the family unit. Teach your children your own language at home and let them learn the English Language in school. People, who cannot speak the English Language will ask their children to speak the language and they speak bad English to them.A language that is being sought after in America …”

‘I don’t know any culture in the world where children are educated in foreign languages’ In an interview seen by Sunday Telegraph on Tunde Kelani TV, the late Sophie Oluwole, a Professor of African Philosophy, said that the “credibility of being a civilised person is that you must speak English. English is the language of the civilised .” It is, according to her, the reason Nigerian languages are called vernacular – the language of the primitive. “So, who wants to speak vernacular?” She asked.

Narrating how she got punished for speaking vernacular as a school girl, the late professor said: “I remember I paid a fine with my money for break in school. When you speak vernacular, you pay. You are not allowed to speak vernacular to show yourself as an educated person. “But my worry is and I know many share my worry, I do not know who will tell me any culture in the world where children are educated in foreign languages. I lived in Germany. German is the language of education from primary to the university. France, Britain, Japan,and China also do same. “Why is your own different?” On how Nigerians erroneously define education, she said: “Probably, our problem is we don’t know the meaning of education.

To be educated in Nigeria is to be able to speak and write English. But I think writing and reading is a secondary thing. I’ve tried to look at the meaning of education. Education is the process of passage of knowledge.” Explaining further on how local languages are being misrepresented and portrayed as inferior to the English Language, she said: “A professor wrote that the Yoruba people do not have a word for mathematics. I know they do-Isiro. And he is a Yoruba man. Isiro means addition. After we criticised him at the conference, he changed it. According to her, the professor said addition, subtraction, “those are the four laws of mathematics.

So, how can he say we do not have a term?” Speaking further, Oluwole had said, in the same paper: “We should not try to translate English to Yoruba. For example, Television. The Yoruba translation of television is amohunmaworan.” She said that’s a very poor translation and now, “my question is- what is the meaning of television in English?” She added: “I speak a little of German. Tele means distant, Vision means seen at a distance and that is how the Germans translate it. Is that the meaning of television? Are you just seeing at a distance?

So, when Yoruba say “amohunmaworan”, isn’t that more comprehensive and she said that one but this hatred and idea that Yoruba language is primitive- what is the evidence?” Speaking in a chat with Sunday Telegraph on how Nigerian schools allegedly violate the national policy on education, Professor Adekemi Adekola of the Faculty of Education, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, said: “Even the national policy on education says our local languages should be used as a medium of instruction from pre-primary level to Basic 3 but we are not allowing it.

“So, the schools and parents are not helping matters. Parents and the society at large need to be educated on the importance of mother tongue. Our local languages aid critical thinking. They are a means of identity and vehicle for socialisation. ” According to Adekola, the disdain with which local languages are treated has negatively affected other components of culture in this part of the world. “Parents must prioritise our languages to save them. The state of our local languages now affects so many things.”

‘We’re inching towards age of languageless society’

The perfect understanding of indigenous languages, according to Dr Komolafe, is the best way through which a foreign language can be learnt. More universities in the United States, he said, are teaching the Yoruba Language than those in Nigeria. “The universities where Yoruba language are being studied in America are more than those in Nigeria. About 16 universities are actively teaching Yoruba. How many are teaching it here? People like Oga Wole Soyinka; he is very good at Yoruba. It’s the knowledge of the Yoruba language that he has that has turned him into a wordsmith.

You can only learn a man’s language if you’re good at your own language. Language is the means by which we think. We build our thoughts better through our own language,not another man’s language. “You cannot learn the English Language better if you are not good at your language. Look at the works of Chinua Achebe. You will be marvelled; you will be interested in African culture, the proverbs. Your indigenous language is the best medium through which you can learn another man’s language.

We are moving to the age of languageless society because our children don’t know our languages and there is no way they can claim their first language is English, ” he told Sunday Telegraph. Meanwhile, in separate interviews , language scholars harped on the need for parents and governments at all levels to place less emphasis on the promotion of foreign languages.