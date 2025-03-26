Deacon Famous Speaks On Unfollowing Best Friend, Umenwa

Share

Popular skit maker, Deacon Famous, has finally broken his silence about his strained friendship with his best friend, Ekene Umenwa.

New Telegraph recalls that the two duo have stirred reaction on social media after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to entertainment gossip blogger Cutie Juls, the unfollowing started from Ekene Umenwa’s birthday post to Deacon Famous’ ex-girlfriend, Ada Uli.

Speaking further, the gossip blogger alleged that Deacon Famous’ wife was displeased that Ekene Umenwa maintained ties with her husband’s ex, which fuelled Deacon Famous’ displeasure.

READ ALSO:

However, Deacon Famous has shot down the claims that he unfollowed his best friend because of his wife as alleged.

A fan questioned him in his comment section asking if he unfollowed Ekene Umenwa because of his wife.

In response, he said, “I unfollowed, but for a different reason. Not what they told you.

“If I ever open my mouth to speak, rain go fall for some roofs so make I just chill for now. But I hope your favs will tell you the real truth”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

