Share

Popular Nigerian content creator and actor, Deacon Famous, has announced his engagement to his Ghanaian sweetheart, Mawusi Faith.

The comedian, whose real name is Awesome Chidiebere, shared the joyous news on his social media page alongside heartwarming photos from the proposal.

“She said yes to forever. Mawusi Faith, it’s such a delight to go on this journey with you,” Deacon Famous captioned his post, expressing gratitude for finding “the right one.”

In his post, Famous hinted at plans for a celebration in Ghana, saying, “On God, I waited for the right one, and now, I have found a wife. Mawusi Faith, Ghana we are coming again.”

READ ALSO:

The engagement has drawn comparisons to that of his friend and fellow entertainer, Moses Bliss, who also found love across borders.

Fans, friends, and colleagues have flooded the comedian’s Instagram page with congratulatory messages, while some have also visited Faith’s page to extend their well-wishes.

“Welcome our beautiful wife,” commented Zitel Faith, while another fan, official_christey, encouraged others to support the couple, saying, “Oya let’s give her a follow Nigerians. Congratulations!”

This engagement marks a significant milestone for Deacon Famous, who is widely celebrated for his humour and creativity in the entertainment industry.

Fans eagerly await updates on their journey to forever.

Share

Please follow and like us: