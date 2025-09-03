‘De-Risking Energy Projects Key To Securing Commitments From Financial Institutions’

The Strategy and Transactions Partner at Deloitte Ghana and the Africa Infrastructure and Capital Projects Leader at Deloitte Africa, Yaw Appiah Lartey, has said that de-risking energy projects is critical to attracting investment and securing commitments from financial institutions.

Speaking at the Future of Energy Conference Africa on the Bankability of Energy Projects, Mr. Lartey said that even in Africa’s high-risk markets, clean energy initiatives can attract capital when ideas are translated into structured, de-risked, and impact-driven opportunities.

According to him, the path to bankability lies in blending innovation with risk mitigation, strong partnerships, and alignment with both investor expectations and local realities. With regard to idea validation and feasibility studies, he advised governments and stake holders to conduct thorough resource assessments (solar, wind, hydro) and review policy frameworks.

Mr. Appiah cited Kenya’s Lake Turkana Wind Power Project—365 turbines (850KW each), a high-voltage substation, and a 438km transmission line to the national grid—as a success built on detailed wind mapping. On structuring the business model and securing early commitments, he said engaging governments, utilities, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and anchor off-takers is important, stressing that early commitments from institutions such as the IFC and AfDB can de-risk private capital.

Mr. Lartey, who noted that over 70 per cent of African energy projects are structured as Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), highlighted bureaucracy, regulatory bottlenecks, corruption, taxes and tariffs, lack of financing options, technical and equipment gaps, shortage of skilled labour, limited private sector involvement, policy uncertainties, weak community engagement, and inadequate budget allocations as some of the challenges hindering financial institutions from investing in energy projects.

He suggested strategies such as blended finance (concessional + commercial capital), political risk insurance (MIGA, ATI), currency hedging mechanisms, government guarantees, credit enhancements, and stronger community engagement for project sustainability.