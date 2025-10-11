De Imperial Family Stuns Ebonyi, Enugu With Free Medical Bills For Indigent Patients

It was a dream come true on Thursday, October 9, 2025, when the De Imperial Philanthropic Family, led by National President High Chief Dr. (Sir) Darlington Nwabunike (Ichie Eze Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’Anwu Ojoto), in line with their 500 Million Naira Southeast Medical Intervention Project, stormed Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The Renowned NGO known for its humanitarian assistance to all and sundry visited Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) in Ebonyi State and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Enugu, paying the medical bills of all indigent patients.

In addition, millions of naira in cash were distributed as transportation and feeding allowances for those awaiting discharge or currently unable to pay for treatment. The initiative underscores the NGO’s commitment to health, education, and empowerment across the Southeast, with plans to extend to more states.

Speaking to newsmen thereafter, Dr Darlington Nwabunike explained that the gesture is part of the ongoing project of ‘De Imperial Philanthropic Family ‘ to spend N500M as a Medical Intervention in saving lives in many hospitals across five states in the South East zone.

He said the gesture is purely born out of the Foundation’s passion and care for humanity.

According to him, Membership of De Imperial Philanthropic Family embraces all concerned Igbo citizens, both outside the shores of Nigeria, who have a passion for humanitarian services.

“De Imperial Philanthropic Family are an assembly of Southeast entrepreneurs who are devoting part of their resources to giving back to society. We also have diaspora members.

“We have come to set free patients who couldn’t afford to pay their bills after they were discharged at UNTH Enugu and AEFUTHA Ebonyi state. Also, many who are no longer being treated because they cannot afford to pay for the cost of drugs, because they don’t have money.

All of them will be vacating the hospital premises as of today. ”Those who have not been receiving treatment due to lack of money, henceforth will go to the pharmacy to collect their drugs”, Dr Nwabunike stated.

He disclosed that they have performed these gestures at Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Ebonyi State, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Anambra State.

He revealed that they will move to other hospitals in Abia and Imo states, captured in the project, some other day.

Also speaking, Elder Kelvin Ekenedilichukwu Ihebuike, who said he hails from Ezeagu local government area, Enugu state, said the mission and objectives of Imperial Philanthropic Family are purely to assist the less privileged in the society, stating the Foundation is also building schools and awarding scholarships to brilliant Students with poor backgrounds.

The UNTH Chief Medical Director, Prof.Obinna Onodugo, who was ably represented by Dr Charles Nonyelu, extolled the management of De Imperial Philanthropic Family, stating that the gesture is the highest of its kind from any non-governmental organisation, so far.

He lamented the inability of the NHIIS policy to live up to expectations of catering for the health needs of ordinary Nigerians and assured that the donation from the Foundation will be properly channelled to the health care of the patients.

A Professor of Demathology at UNTH, Prof.Bessy Nwagha, also commended De Imperial Philanthropic Family for the gesture.

The joy of the beneficiaries knew no bounds. They prayed for the Foundation and sang praises to God Almighty.