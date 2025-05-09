De Hardman Targets Europe Training With Danski Pro Wrestling

Share

Tochukwu Johnson, popularly known as De Hardman in the middleweight category of Pro Wrestling Africa (PWA), has set his sight on joining Kim Tinning of the Danski Pro Wrestling (Denmark Pro Wrestling) based in Denmark while looking forward to improving his skills.

Speaking on his exploits, the Abia State-born wrestler said he is due for international training having been competing and training in Nigeria in the last five years.

“I was part of the crew that trained the Togolese talents in March 2024 for three days,” the 26-year-old said. “The hard way is the only way and I am quite aware of this.

I need to compete among the best in the pro-wrestling industry and to achieve that, I need to gain diverse training philosophies, experience different wrestling styles, and potentially gain exposure to larger wrestling markets and different fan bases which I cannot get in Nigeria.

‘’Wrestling is my passion. I have been watching professional wrestling from childhood and I have had many wrestlers as role models over the years but currently, Roman Reigns stands out as my best wrestler.”

Share