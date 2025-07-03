De Gea Reacts To Diogo Jota’s Tragic Death In Spain

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has reacted to the tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain on Wednesday night.

Jota, 28, was reportedly travelling with his brother, Andre Silva, when their vehicle veered off the road along the A-52 highway in Zamora province, according to Daily Mail.

The fatal incident comes less than two weeks after Jota married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso.

In response to the heartbreaking news, De Gea posted a somber five-word message on Instagram: “Sometimes life is very cruel.”

Jota had an impressive football career, winning the Premier League title with Liverpool and playing a key role in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League triumph.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with tributes pouring in from fans, teammates, and fellow professionals around the world.