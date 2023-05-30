De Gea Is Not Guarantee To Be First Choice Next Season – Ten Hag

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag has said that David De Gea is not guaranteed to be the club’s starting goalkeeper next season.

There are massive doubts about De Gea’s suitability for Ten Hag’s football and the style of play the Dutchman wants to implement.

De Gea does not excel in several attributes needed by a shot-stopper playing under Ten Hag.

Some of these attributes include sweeping, initiating play, playing with his feet, distributing, claiming crosses and commanding the box.

At times this term, De Gea’s shortcomings have dearly cost Man United.

The Spaniard was at fault for all three goals conceded as United were dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla.

Just days later, De Gea let a tame effort from West Ham’s Said Benrahma squirm past him into the back of the net. The Hammers went on to clinch all three points.

On United’s final game of the season against Fulham on Sunday, De Gea’s failure to come out of his line and claim the ball resulted in a back-peddling Harry Maguire heading the ball out. The Red Devils conceded from the ensuing corner-kick set-piece routine.