De Bruyne leaves Man City end of season

Kevin de Bruyne has announced he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 16 trophies since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

Reacting to the news, City manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne is “one of the greatest midfielders to ever play in this country”.

The Belgium midfielder has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances in all competitions for City, who described him as a “global icon of the game”, but has started just 19 matches this season.

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” De Bruyne wrote on social media.

“Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club.

“These people gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what – we won everything.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant for our family. Manchester will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

“This will always be our home. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, team-mates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.”

City, who have won the past four Premier League titles, said they are planning a “fitting tribute” to the player before the end of the season.

“Manchester City will bid an emotional farewell to Kevin de Bruyne this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a glittering 10-year period at the club,” City added.

“The Belgian, a global icon of the game, has played 413 matches for City.

“During that period, he has scored 106 times, making him the first City midfielder since Colin Bell to reach a century of goals.

“The club and all of our fans will now take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League.”

The Belgium captain moved to City from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55m.

Manager Guardiola joined the club a year later and helped develop De Bruyne into a central midfielder.

He played a huge part as City enjoy a dazzling period of success, culminating in the club’s first Champions League triumph in 2023.

