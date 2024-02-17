De Bruyne Leads Charge Against Chelsea

Three months on from their riveting 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City and Chelsea renew acquaintances at the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League show- down on Saturday evening. While the Citizens endeavour to chase down Liverpool at the summit, their West London counterparts are seeking to boost their hopes of securing a top-seven finish. Fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Man City as they continue their pursuit of another historic treble, but Pep Guardiola’s men have had few problems establishing another one of their trademark winning runs during a crucial period in the second half of the campaign. Indeed, the Citizens have won each of their last 11 matches across all tournaments, a run which began with success at the Club World Cup in mid-December and was most recently extended courtesy of a 3-1 away victory over Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden ensured that Man City would take a two-goal advantage into their second leg on home soil in three weeks’ time; their focus now shift back to the Premier League title race as they attempt to close the two-point gap that separates them in second with leaders Liverpool, who could momentarily move five points clear if they beat Brentford in Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff. Man City are gearing up for three home fixtures in their next four and will welcome a return to the Etihad where they have not lost any of their last 22 Premier League games.

They have also won six of their last eight top-flight home meetings with Saturday’s opponents Chelsea, keeping a clean sheet in five of those victories in the process. Clean sheets have been hard to come by for the Citizens this season, though, as Guardiola’s side have conceded in 11 of their last 13 Premier League games, and they can ill-afford to show any defensive frailties this weekend against a Chelsea side who fired four goals past them in the reverse fixture and have since netted eight times in their last three games this month. Chelsea’s frustratingly inconsistent form has been the catalyst behind their mid-table mediocrity so far this season, and after suffering two four-goal defeats to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the pressure has since somewhat eased on head coach Mauricio Pochettino following two important 3-1 away wins over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Five days after beating Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay with arguably their best performance of the season to date, the Blues were starring down the barrel of defeat against Palace on Monday as they trailed at half time after failing to register a single shot on target despite boasting 80% possession at Selhurst Park. However, Chelsea came out a different side after the interval and their efforts were rewarded as ex-Eagles man Conor Gallagher bookended the second half with a brace, before Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory deep into stoppage time. Having posted 10 wins, four draws and 10 defeats from 24 Premier League games, few can be surprised to see Chelsea languishing in 10th place, but securing European football for next season remains a possibility for the Blues as they are only two points behind Newcastle United in seventh, and seven points adrift of Manchester United in sixth – two teams Chelsea are still to play on home soil.

Pochettino and co must find consistency quickly if they wish to climb the table, but success on Saturday could prove challenging as they have failed to win any of their last seven meetings with Man City since securing a famous 1-0 triumph in the 2021 Champions League final; the Blues have also alarmingly conceded in 18 of their last 19 Premier League clashes with the Citizens. Man City boss Guardiola has confirmed that Jack Grealish (groin) and Josko Gvardiol (ankle) are both ruled out, with the pair set to be sidelined for two to three weeks, while Bernardo Silva (ankle) will be assessed ahead of kickoff. Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is available for selection, though, after missing the last two games with a minor knee problem, while Sergio Gomez has also returned to first- team training. With Nathan Ake set to continue on the left side of defence in the absence of Gvardiol, Ruben Dias could be joined at centre-back by either John Stones or Manuel Akanji, who could also be tasked with drifting into midfield to partner Rodri.

Jeremy Doku and Foden are set to battle for a start on the left wing in the absence of Grealish, while Julian Alvarez will hope to return to the first XI after being rested in midweek, although he could face competition from De Bruyne and Bernardo, if fit, to play in behind Erling Haaland, who scored a brace at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. As for Chelsea, Thiago Silva is ruled out with a groin injury sustained against Palace, so Levi Colwill is set to return to the first XI to partner Axel Disasi at centre-back. Carney Chukwuemeka twisted his ankle in training earlier this week and is also unavailable for selection, joining Benoit Badiashile (groin), Wesley Fofana, (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu (all hamstring) in the treatment room. However, the Blues will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez, who has recovered from a knee injury and is expected to take the place of Dorde Petrovic between the sticks.