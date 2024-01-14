De Bruyne Inspires City Comeback Win Over Newcastle

Kevin De Bruyne capped his return to Premier League action with a goal and an assist, as Manchester City recorded a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park in Saturday’s late start.

Bernardo Silva sent Pep Guardiola’s side ahead in the 26th minute, before Newcastle turned the game around late in the first half courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

De Bruyne, on his return to league football after recovering from a long-term hamstring issue, then made it 2-2 in the 74th minute, before the Belgium international set up Oscar Bobb, with the 20-year-old’s first Premier League goal securing all three points for the Citizens in the final exchanges.

The result has moved Man City into second spot in the table on 43 points, just two points behind the leaders Liverpool, while New- castle stay 10th, boasting 29 points from their opening 21 matches of the campaign, and the Magpies have now been beaten in their last four league fixtures.