The outgoing Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne has not ruled out the possibility of continuing his career in the Premier League (EPL), even as he prepares to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the Belgian playmaker confirmed that he is already in talks with several clubs and hinted that staying in England remains a serious option due to family considerations.

“I’m speaking to clubs about my future, yes,” De Bruyne revealed. “I want to play good football, whatever the decision. Staying in England?

“It depends who comes… I have a family, kids. I have to take care of a decision that suits everybody. The decision is complex.”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the 33-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an illustrious spell with Manchester City since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.

During his nine years under manager Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne became a central figure in City’s dominance of English football, securing: 6 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League title, Multiple League Cups and individual accolades

De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, known for his vision, passing range, and leadership on the pitch.

While De Bruyne’s next destination remains unknown, the prospect of joining another Premier League club adds a new dimension to the summer transfer window.

Top English sides could compete for the veteran midfielder’s signature, especially given his experience, pedigree, and free-agent status.

With family playing a central role in his decision-making, De Bruyne’s preference to remain in England could rule out some foreign suitors, although MLS, Saudi Pro League, and European giants are all reportedly monitoring his situation.

