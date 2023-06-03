De Bruyne, Fernandes Face Off As Man City, Man Utd Clash In FA Cup Final

Premier League champions Manchester City are bidding to secure the second of the three titles they are chasing this season when they face neighbours Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley today.

The two sides would be hinging their hopes of clinching the oldest competition in England on a number of players but Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne will certainly be one of the key components for their teams.

De Bruyne has received immense accolades for his ingenuity and commanding performance but Fernandes hasn’t enjoyed as many reviews as his Belgian counterpart when in actual fact he possessed better statistics in the just-concluded Premier League season.

Fernandes topped the Premier League for chances created this season, with Manchester United’s Portuguese playmaker beating De Bruyne in the rankings. The 28-year-old tops the list for chances created, with 119 compared to Kieran Trippier (110) and De Bruyne, who finished the season having created 98 chances.

Fernandes also tops the charts for big chances created, with the metric for higher-quality chances favouring the United man – with 32 he is just ahead of De Bruyne on 31. Often, these statistics would mean that the player who topped both charts would have the most assists.

However, De Bruyne has been the most prolific creator of goals this season, with his tally of 16 doubling that of Fernandes, who recorded eight as United finished third while City won a fifth league title in six seasons.

This points to United as being one of the most wasteful sides in the league, with their 70 big chances missed this season second in the table behind Liverpool (78). United have struggled in front of goal, relying on winger Marcus Rashford to take on the duties of a striker.

It is an issue expected to be resolved in the summer, with Harry Kane reportedly being Erik ten Hag’s top transfer target ahead of the transfer window. Some of the creative bur- dens could also be taken away from Fernandes, with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount thought to be high on the list of targets at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Casemiro has allowed Fernandes to flourish in a more creative role under ten Hag. However, the absence of a main striker has been his undoing in the assist charts, with De Bruyne having the ability to provide chances for Erling Haaland, who scored 35 league goals this season De Bruyne assisting Haaland has been the most prolific combination in the top flight this season, with the pair combining eight times.

Interestingly, this is the amount to which Fernandes was beaten by De Bruyne in the assist chart, with the presence of Haaland having a clear impact on City’s title win. Fernandes was runner-up in this regard, however, with his combinations with Rashford yielding six goals.

He may, however, need to find a new role next season should new arrivals change the dynamics of the United midfield and attack as Ten Hag plots his first Champions League season.

Despite acclaim coming his way, Fernandes has insisted that United are not content with their season, saying that a top-four finish should not be the sum of their ambition as they prepare to face City in the FA Cup final this weekend.