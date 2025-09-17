De Bruyne Desperate To Prove Guardiola Wrong As Napoli Storm Man City

Kevin De Bruyne is set for an emotional and high-stakes return to the Etihad Stadium as Napoli face Manchester City in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash tomorrow night. The Belgian midfield maestro, who spent 10 trophy-laden years at City, will be stepping onto familiar turf — but this time as an enemy.

His move to Napoli shocked many, but what surprised fans even more was the way his chapter at Manchester City ended. Sources close to the play- er suggest that De Bruyne left feeling undervalued and pushed out.

Now, he is determined to show Pep Guardiola, the very manager who once called him “undroppable”, that he still belongs at the top level. Since arriving in Naples, De Bruyne has wasted no time settling in.

He has already made his mark in Serie A, pulling strings from midfield and scoring in Napoli’s recent 3-1 victory over Fiorentina. Alongside him, former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is also finding his feet, giving Napoli fans hope of a strong Champions League campaign. With Napoli winning all three of their domestic games so far, confidence is high.

But Thursday’s match at the Etihad will be their biggest test yet — and De Bruyne knows it’s the perfect stage to send a message. Haaland and City in Red-Hot Form While De Bruyne prepares to face his past, Manchester City continue to march forward without him. Erling Haaland, the club’s star striker, has been in frightening form.

The Norwegian has scored eight times in his last three matches and has 49 goals in just 48 Champions League appearances. He will be looking to hit his 50th goal in the competition against Napoli — and he’s already scored three times against the Italian side in the past. City, under Guardiola, remain a force to be reckoned with in Europe, especially at home.

The English champions have won 14 of their last 18 Champions League matches at the Etihad and rarely go a game without scoring at least twice. Napoli manager, Antonio Conte, has a decent record against Guardiola from their past meetings in England, but stopping this City team in their own backyard is another challenge altogether.

City’s high press, quick transitions, and deadly finishing will force Napoli to defend deep and stay disciplined. If Napoli are to cause an upset, they will need a near-perfect performance — especially from De Bruyne.

The big question is whether Rasmus Hojlund can support Napoli’s counter-attacking game, or if the pressure and pace of the Champions League will expose his lack of sharpness in key moments.