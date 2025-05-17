De Bruyne: A Magician Poised for One Last Dance

Share

Ajibade Olusesan

Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne, could cap off his glittering career at the club with one final trophy when City take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

After nearly 10 years at the heart of City’s midfield, De Bruyne will leave at the end of this season, making Saturday’s clash at Wembley a chance for a fitting farewell.

The 33-year-old Belgian is already Manchester City’s most decorated player of all time, with six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups, and a Champions League title.

While this season has not gone as planned for either De Bruyne or the team as City are out of the title race and struggling to finish in the top five, the FA Cup offers a golden chance to end on a high note.

De Bruyne had hoped to stay longer at City and was surprised the club didn’t offer him a new deal. “I still believe I can perform at the top level,” he said. But despite his wish to stay, this weekend may be his last big moment in a City shirt.

His performances this season have dipped, partly due to injuries, with just six goals and eight assists compared to his usual high standards. Still, he remains a fan favourite and one of the most influential players in the club’s history.

De Bruyne has given everything to City. Over 419 appearances, he has scored 108 goals and made 177 assists. His vision, passing, and leadership helped turn City into a dominant force in English football.

Even teammates know how special he is. Erling Haaland, City’s star striker, said, “It’s a dream to get passes from him. Kevin is irreplaceable.”

City boss Pep Guardiola also paid tribute, saying, “He is the player in the history of the club with the most titles. That says everything.”

In honour of his contribution, the city of Manchester unveiled a giant mural of De Bruyne, and a statue outside the Etihad Stadium could soon follow.

While De Bruyne’s farewell in the league might not be glamorous, City’s last home game is against Bournemouth on a Tuesday, Saturday’s FA Cup final is the big chance to say goodbye like a champion.

City midfielder Mateo Kovacic summed up the team’s mindset: “The whole team wants to win this trophy for Kevin. He deserves to leave as a champion—because that’s what he is.”

Though De Bruyne hasn’t had the best record in finals—injuries have affected his past appearances—he still has the chance to shine at Wembley. His goal and assist against Palace just a month ago show he still has magic left.

For a player who has helped City win more titles than some clubs have in their entire history, a strong performance and victory on Saturday would be the perfect way to bow out.

Win or lose, Kevin De Bruyne’s legacy as one of the greatest to play in English football is already secure. But one more trophy could make the farewell even sweeter.

