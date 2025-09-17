DDGEI 5th Anniversary Awards: Igali Calls For True Federalism

Renowned diplomat, author and scholar, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, has urged Nigerians to work together to build a stronger and more democratic nation through true federalism and respect for the rule of law.

He noted that this will create healthy competition among the states and regions.

Igali made the call on Saturday while delivering the keynote lecture at the 5th anniversary of the Diamond Excellence Awards (DEA), organised by the Double Diamond Global Empowerment Initiative (DDGEI), held at IVY Hotel and Suites, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme “Towards a Better Nigeria For Us All,” the foreign policy expert, who is also the National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), noted that no country in the world is perfect, stressing that Nigeria can only improve if citizens and leaders take collective responsibility.

“For us to have a better Nigeria, there must be true federalism in terms of political federalism, fiscal federalism, and devolution of powers,” he said.

“This will create healthy competition among the states and regions. The law must rule, and all citizens must enjoy equal protection under the law.”

Amb. Igali further stated that Nigeria’s constitution must reflect the country’s realities and not be a borrowed system.

“We must ensure we have a constitution that works for us – not Western, not American, not African, but a Nigerian system,” he stated.

While acknowledging the nation’s challenges of insecurity, poverty, and undemocratic practices, he described Nigeria as the “greatest black nation”, stressing that Nigerians have a duty to keep fine-tuning the democratic process.

“Nation-building does not end. Even the oldest democracies are still building. We must continue to refine our democracy,” he added.

The event, which marked five years of recognising individuals and institutions that have impacted society, attracted dignitaries from various sectors. Those honoured with awards of excellence included Bishop Bankole Japherson, Presiding Bishop of Mercy Tabernacle; Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, and Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, represented by Bishop Taiwo Ajose and Rev. Simon Adekeye.

Also recognised were the Grand Patron of the event, Hon. Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, represented by his son Rotimi Vivour; the Chairman of the occasion, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Lead Pastor of Trinity House Assembly; and Assistant Inspector General of Police, Adegoke Fayode.

The Convener DDGEI, Dr Prince Obed Ezeonye, explained the vision behind the awards, saying that recipients are carefully selected for their positive impact on society.

“We carefully mirror the society, search for them, and honour them for their contributions,” he said.

“Beyond recognising them, we also use the occasion to address leadership questions in Nigeria and Africa, which has been our tradition over the years.” He, however, called for more support from Nigerians and corporate bodies to sustain the initiative.

A total of 26 Nigerians were recognised at the event for their outstanding performance in different fields. They include Mr John Ehiguise; CSP Ayuba Tunmi Umma; CSP Abu Michael Agu; Mrs Mitchell Elegbe; ACP Amina Yakubu; DCP Adam Bello Muhammad; SP Lazarus Kali; Ngozi Uma, journalist with Daily Independent newspapers; and Mr James Otumala Uko.

Corporate organisations also received recognition, including Opay Fintech, Airtel, and Polaris Bank, for their contributions to society and the economy.