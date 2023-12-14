DCSL Unveils New App at 10th Anniversary

DCSL Corporate Services Limited, a leading corporate services firm, has rebranded and launched ‘The DCSL eConnect,’ an innovative boardroom app designed to elevate communication, and collaboration, and redefine efficiency. The launch took place at its 10th-anniversary event held in Lagos recently. According to the firm, the cutting-edge app will empower Boards and C-suite executives to efficiently manage meetings, streamline access to and retrieval of documents, facilitate approvals, and conduct polls, and performance evaluations, all while ensuring compliance and tracking company plans.

The Managing Director of DCSL, Bisi Adeyemi, while reflecting on the significant milestones achieved in the past decade, reiterated the Company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to clients across diverse sectors in Nigeria. ‘’We stand at the pinnacle of a decade-long journey marked by resilience, growth, and the unwavering support of our valued clients who have been both our backbone and stepping stone.

Our journey has been adorned with significant milestones, including the establishment of DCSL Academy, a testament to our commitment to excellence in executive training and recruitment. “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we usher in a new era dedicated to delivering excellent services to our clients. An integral part of this transition is our rebranding and the introduction of the DCSL eConnect app—an innovative tool designed to enhance boardroom processes.

With this app, Directors can effortlessly access, approve, and monitor their board documents, fostering efficiency in every aspect,” she said. Also speaking, Chairman/ Founder, Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika, said DCSL’s 10-year milestone exemplified the resilience needed to navigate difficulties and build a legacy that withstands the test of time. “To build institutions that last, leaders must be visionaries who prioritise the organisation’s longevity over individual success.

As leaders, we need the discipline to delegate and empower our teams, ensuring the organisation thrives beyond our contributions. Despite the prevailing challenges, as Nigerians, we possess the resilience to endure and carve out opportunities for ourselves,” she said. The event also showcased the company’s new brand identity, presenting a refreshed look that mirrors its evolution, commitment to innovation, excellence, and position at the forefront of the corporate services landscape.