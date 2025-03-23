DCNY Condemns Natasha’s Actions Amidst Suspension Controversy

Share

The Diaspora Council of Nigerian Youths (DCNY) on Sunday addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate.

The council expressed deep concern over the senator’s approach in seeking redress, which they believe undermines Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Speaking at an emergency meeting held at the Congress Hotel in Chicago, where representatives from across the globe gathered to address the ongoing controversy, Comrade Yinka Gbadebo, the Convener and President of the DCNY, articulated the sentiment of millions of Nigerian youths who feel aggrieved by the senator’s actions.

“We express our profound displeasure over the sensationalism that has characterized Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public statements,” he said.

“Her willful violation of Senate rules regarding sitting arrangements is the reason for her suspension, not her unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment.”

The DCNY criticized the senator for what they termed a “global campaign” aimed at discrediting the Nigerian Senate and, consequently, the country’s democratic institutions.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s engagements with international media and organizations, in which she describes Nigeria as a lawless nation, have provoked outrage among the diaspora community.

“Her rhetoric not only misrepresents the reality but also damages the collective image of Nigerians both at home and abroad,” Gbadebo added.

The council underscored the adverse impact of such negative portrayals, especially as Nigerians worldwide face increasing scrutiny, visa restrictions, and discrimination due to damaging stereotypes.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reckless statements reinforce false perceptions about Nigeria, making life even more challenging for our citizens abroad,” noted Dr. Festus Danjuma, Publicity Secretary of the DCNY.

The DCNY issued a stern warning to the senator, urging her to cease her public denunciations and instead respect the due process within the Nigerian judicial system.

“If she truly believes in democracy, she must allow the institutions she claims to serve to address her grievances,” said Gbadebo. “Resorting to media trials and international blackmail only serves to undermine the very foundations of justice.

“Highlighting the responsibilities of leadership, the council reminded Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan that decorum and diplomacy are essential for any public servant.

“Her current path of sensationalism and self-victimization is unbecoming of a lawmaker,” Gbadebo stated. “If she represents the people, she must prioritize Nigeria’s interests over her personal ambitions.

“The DCNY reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and democratic processes, calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to reject actions that threaten the nation’s reputation.

“Nigeria is bigger than any individual,” warned Gbadebo. “We urge Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to halt her destructive actions, seek reconciliation, and act in a manner befitting a public servant.

“As the world watches, the DCNY stands firm in its stance against any attempts to undermine Nigeria’s institutions, asserting that history will judge those who prioritize personal gain over national integrity.

