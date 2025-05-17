D’Cem Awards Unveils Clarion Chukwurah, Funsho Adeolu, Others As Governing Council Members

Share

Ahead of the 2025 edition of the D’CEM Awards, organisers have announced the inauguration of their new CEO Governing Council Executive Members, a dynamic team of respected legends and industry leaders who are dedicated to elevating the mission and global vision of the D’CEM Awards.

As the D’CEM Awards continues to emerge as one of the most prestigious African-to-the-world entertainment award platforms in the United States, the formation of more Governing Council marks a powerful new chapter in leadership, structure, and purpose. The new governing council consists of renowned personalities from the worlds of film, music, media, and humanitarian leadership.

Steering the affairs of the award governing council executive member is Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah, who emerged as President, Igbo Music Power house, Mr. Raw as the Vice President while other members include Funsho Adeolu, Chuks Omalicha, Dr. Queen Aftan and Marta Evans

The Governing Council will serve as the core advisory and decision-making body for the D’CEM Awards Organization, overseeing strategic initiatives, integrity in honoree selection, global partnerships, and the expansion of the awards’ impact across continents.

