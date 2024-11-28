DBN Wins Financial Inclusion Leadership Award 

Share

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has emerged as the winner of the Financial Inclusion Leadership Award.

This is in recognition of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering access to financing for the Nigerian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The award was bestowed on DBN at the “Champions of Inclusion Nigeria Financial Inclusion Awards” during the recently-concluded International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) 2024, organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders.

Commenting on the prestigious award, DBN’s Managing Director/CEO, Dr Tony Okpanachi, said winning the Financial Inclusion Leadership Award was a testament to the Bank’s unrelenting efforts in expanding access to financial services for MSMEs in Nigeria.

“We are honoured to receive the Financial Inclusion Leadership Award, which is a testament to our bank’s commitment to expanding access to financial services for all Nigerians. This award recognises our efforts to bridge the financial inclusion gap, particularly for a priority sector like the MSMEs,” he stated.

Okpanachi added: “Additionally, this award is a validation of our strategic focus on driving financial inclusion for small businesses, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this initiative that drives that. We will continue to innovate and expand our financial inclusion programmes, ensuring that more Nigerian small and startup businesses have access to services.”

The Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, Mr Bonaventure Okhaimo, while receiving the award on behalf of DBN, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition, describing it as a significant milestone.

“The Financial Inclusion Leadership Award is a significant milestone for our Bank, demonstrating our dedication to driving financial inclusion and economic growth in Nigeria. This award acknowledges our Bank’s innovative approach to widening opportunities for MSMEs in Nigeria to grow and scale their businesses,” he said.

The COO stated further, “This award will motivate us to continue pushing the boundaries of financial inclusion, exploring more innovative solutions and partnerships to expand our reach and impact.

“We are committed to ensuring that more small businesses and startup enterprises in Nigeria have access to financial services, this award will further inspire us to accelerate our efforts in this regard.” He emphasized.

The Financial Inclusion Leadership Award is a key highlight of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) and celebrates exceptional contributions to actions aimed at achieving the goals outlined in Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy 3.0.

The awards recognize organizations and individuals across various sectors who are driving meaningful dialogue, and broadening access to financial services for low-income excluded priority segments, including the MSMES sector, with inadequate funding being one of the challenges that inhibit the growth of small businesses in the country.

