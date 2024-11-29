DBN Wins Financial Inclusion Leadership Award

Share

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has emerged winner of the financial inclusion leadership award.

This is in recognition of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering access to financing for the Nigerian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The award was bestowed on DBN at the “Champions of Inclusion Nigeria Financial Inclusion Awards” during the recently-concluded International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) 2024, organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders.

Commenting on the prestigious award, DBN’s Managing Director/CEO, Dr Tony Okpanachi, said winning the Financial Inclusion Leadership Award was a testament to the Bank’s unrelenting efforts in expanding access to financial services for MSMEs in Nigeria.

“We are honoured to receive the Financial Inclusion Leadership Award, which is a testament to our bank’s commitment to expanding access to financial services for all Nigerians.

This award recognises our efforts to bridge the financial inclusion gap, particularly for a priority sector like the MSMEs,” he stated. Dr Okpanachi added:

“Additionally, this award is a validation of our strategic focus on driving financial inclusion for small businesses, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this initiative that drives that.

We will continue to innovate and expand our financial inclusion programmes, ensuring that more Nigerian small and startup businesses have access to services.”

