DBN: Total Disbursement To MSMEs Hits N1trn Mark, Pledges More Supports

The management of Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to enhancing its partnership for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by supporting their resilience and growth across the country.

Based on this, the DBN stated that its total disbursement to MSMEs has hit ₦1 trillion nationwide, after disbursed ₦273.4 billion in the past year.

Speaking as the DBN celebrated partner financial institutions in this year’s DBN Service Ambassadors’ Awards Ceremony, in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of DBN, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, commended DBN’s partners for their commitment to supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria.

Okpanachi, while speaking under the theme: “Enhancing Partnership for MSME Resilience and Growth,” explained that the event was an evening of appreciation, recognition, and celebration, with a strong emphasis on long-term impact and sustainable collaboration.

“You, our partners, are acknowledged and celebrated for your outreach to entrepreneurs, young people, and businesses seeking to scale up.

We appreciate you for transforming aspirational ideas into bankable businesses through the advisory roles you play,” he said.

However, he clarified that the awards were not just a token of recognition but also a call to deepen impact through innovative action.

The MD emphasised that partners must continue to campaign, share success stories, and raise awareness of the program’s societal contributions.

“Let’s shift the focus from accolades to impact. This is about Nigeria’s future, not just a moment of recognition,” he added.

