DBN To Commence Capacity Building For Livestock -Focused SMEs

Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has commenced a nationwide capacity building programme for livestock-focused Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The programme under the World Bank–funded Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (LPRES) project is aimed at strengthening the capacity of PFIs to design and refine financial prod- ucts tailored to bridge the funding gap for SMEs in the nation’s live- stock sector.

Furthermore, the training is aimed at enhancing the financial readiness of SMEs within the live- stock sector by equipping them with the right knowledge and tools to access funding to grow and scale their businesses. It will also serve as a veritable platform for engagement, dialogue and mutual understanding between the PFIs and livestock enterprises.

To be implemented in selected LPRES states across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, thereby ensuring equitable national rep- resentation, the regional training sessions have been scheduled to take place in the following states namely; Enugu (South-East), Adamawa (North-East), Ondo (SouthWest/South-South), Kano (NorthWest), and Kogi (North-Central), , respectively.

Positioned as an empower- ment initiative, the DBN-LPRES SME/PFI regional training will draw participants from SMEs, PFIs, Federal Ministry of Live- stock Development, LPRES National Coordinating Office and State Coordinating Offices, and DBN/ICGL across the training lcations.

It is projected that no less than 200 PFIs, 300 SMEs, Ministry of Livestock representatives and DBN/ICGL staff will be reached through the training sessions.

Managing Director/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, emphasised the importance of this training, stating: “Our capacity-building training programme is a catalyst for unlocking the potential of livestock enterprises as key drivers of economic growth, innovation, job creation, and prosperity in Nigeria,’’ urging SMEs and PFIs in each of the geo-political zones to participate actively in the training.

“Capacity-building is pivotal for MSMEs’ growth in Nigeria as it bridges the knowledge and skills gap, empowering entrepreneurs to innovate, compete, and thrive in a rapidly-evolving economy.