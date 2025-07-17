DBN Opens Application For Entrepreneurship Training Programme

Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has announced the commencement of applications for participation in its annual flagship capacity development programme for interested entrepreneurs.

The DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme (DBNETP) is now in its 7th cycle and is open to every Nigerian who is interested in entrepreneurship. The capacity development training programme will take place in 12 cities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The training aims to help young minds and entrepreneurs grow by strengthening their skills and capacity for business growth and sustainability.

DBNETP consists of both expert-led online modules and an inperson workshop and is likened to a business school, which comes at no cost to the participants.

Shortlisted candidates who will be attending the in-person workshop also get the opportunity to pitch their ideas and win a grant. Business ideas with innovative problem-solving solutions will receive grant funding to scale their business.

Formal registration for the capacity training has commenced on the DBN Learning Management System (LMS), and interested applicants are enjoined to visit the site.

Every participant is expected to enrol and complete a minimum of four (4) mandatory courses on the DBN BizAid LMS and obtain an overall score of 80 per cent from all quizzes.

The courses are Credit Management and Access to Finance, Sustainability for Small Businesses, Accounting and Book-Keeping, and Marketing and Sales Techniques.

Upon completion of the four courses by the stipulated deadline and achieving the required 80 per cent pass mark, shortlisted participants will receive an email with a link to apply for the in-person training.

Upon submission of the application forms, each applicant will receive a confirmation email within 24 hours, after which applicants will be screened and shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria. Further communication will also be shared with the successful applicants, providing other important details of the training.