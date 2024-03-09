DBN Disburses N700bn Loans; N137bn To Female Based Businesses

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) disbursed loans worth over N700 billion to entrepreneurs out of which N137 billion were to women and female owned based businesses. Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services of the bank, Mrs. Ijeoma Ozulumba, confirmed the figures on Friday in Abuja, at an International Women’s Day event with the theme: “Celebrating Amazons in the Marketplace”.

She explained that, “in the number of end borrowers for our loans, 50 per cent have been women”. The DBN boss also disclosed that the bank in its portfolio records less default in loan repayment than others in the banking sector.

She explained that the development institution has provided support for the small and medium enterprises beyond finances with the sole aim of boosting economic growth. “We give specific training on how they can manage their business. How they can keep their books, how they can manage your operations, access to mar- ket access to networks as well.