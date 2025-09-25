DBN Disburses N1.1trn To 700,000 Nigerian Businesses

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has announced that it disbursed over ₦1.1 trillion to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country as of December 2024.

DBN’s Managing Director, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the Bank’s 6th Annual Lecture themed “Positioning Nigeria’s MSMEs for Growth in a Dynamic Policy Environment.”

According to him, the funds were channelled through 79 participating financial institutions to support more than 700,000 businesses nationwide, helping to sustain jobs, realise entrepreneurial dreams, and position enterprises for growth.

“At DBN, we are proud to be playing our part. These figures represent more than just numbers; they reflect jobs sustained, dreams realised, and enterprises positioned for growth,” Okpanachi said.

He acknowledged that MSMEs have long faced challenges including limited access to finance and policy instability but stressed that ongoing federal initiatives, such as the inauguration of the National Council on MSMEs, signal a new dawn for small businesses.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Dr. Tope Fasua, reiterated the administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for MSMEs to thrive. He said the government’s reforms—such as fuel subsidy removal and forex unification—have boosted transparency, encouraged investment, and restored confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

“MSMEs are not peripheral actors; they are the lifeblood of our economy, accounting for over 80 percent of employment and making a significant contribution to GDP,” Shettima said, adding that DBN and similar institutions remain critical to achieving inclusive growth.

Delivering the lecture, Flora Mutahi, Managing Director/CEO of Melvine Teas, urged African entrepreneurs to rethink their strategies, citing poor access to capital, infrastructure bottlenecks, and fragmented markets as key challenges.

She noted that while Africa has about 24 million MSMEs, 22 percent of the global total they contribute only 40 percent to the continent’s GDP. She stressed the need for enterprises to embrace the “4Cs framework” of content, capacity, compliance, and collaboration to transform MSMEs into sustainable drivers of job creation and growth.