DBN Disbursed N273.13 Bn In 2024

Share

The Board of Directors of Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has secured approval of the bank’s institutional shareholders to invest $2.5 million in equity into youth entrepreneurship investment bank billed to start next year.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, confirmed this in Abuja at the bank’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and presentation of 2024 financial report to shareholders.

Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank is a DBN initiative, in collaboration with African Development Bank (AfDB) and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Okpanachi said: “Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank is an initiative we’re working with the African Development Bank with NSIA to set up.

So, what we’ve got today is approval of the shareholders to be able to make investments; take some equity share in that.

The decision is line with our mandate to ensure we also provide employment opportunities for the youth of the country. So, we’re coming in with this approval from our shareholders to be able to take our own share of DBN as a shareholder.

Share