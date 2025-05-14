DBN, AfDB Hold Talks On Sustainability, Climate-Related Risks

Share

A delegation of eight officials from the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) recently concluded a five-day study visit to the African Development Bank (AfDB) headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, according to a press release.

The statement said that the visit, which was jointly hosted by the Climate Change and Green Growth Department and the Financial Sector Development Department of the AfDB, focused on sharing tools and best practices for integrating climate and sustainability considerations into the DBN’s financial operations.

Through the African Financial Alliance on Climate Change (AFAC), the AfDB’s offers technical assistance to African financial institutions to help them manage climate-related risks and unlock opportunities in green investments.

The statement noted that while Africa remains highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with climate-induced losses projected to reach up to $50 billion annually by 2030, equivalent to as much as 15% of the continent’s GDP, the continent holds immense potential for sustainable investment, as it possesses abundant natural capital, including land, minerals, and renewable energy resources.

It stated that mobilising domestic capital towards long-term sustainable investments is key to realizing this potential, adding that public development banks are instrumental in steering capital toward priority sectors by de-risking innovative and sustainable investments.

Commenting on the discussions, Director of Power Systems Development and DBN board member, Batchi Baldeh, said: “Through targeted investments, the African Development Bank is committed to strengthening institutions such as the Development Bank of Nigeria to foster youth employment and drive resilient and sustainable development.”

In his remarks, Dr. Anthony Nyong, Director of the Climate Change and Green Growth Department, emphasised the importance of peer learning among African institutions.

“The bank’s 10-year strategy serves as a framework to deepen regional and global partnerships and expand access to concessional financing from mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund.

To this end, the bank provides technical assistance to regional and national financial institutions to create green jobs and build resilience into their operations,” he said.

Share