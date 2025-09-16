DBI Trainings 10,000 Tertiary Institutions Workers In Digital Capacity

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has commenced the training of about 10,000 workers, to build the digital literacy and capacity of the workforce in Nigerian universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions nationwide.

Under its 2025 Advance Digital Empowerment Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADEPTI), the DBI would trained 100 workers each in about 100 tertiary institutions, who have keyed into the annual training programme.

The training, took off on Monday at the University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State, with three other centers across the country, which include: the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State; the Rivers State School of Nursing Sciences and Management Technology, Rumueme- Port Harcourt; and the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Fully sponsored by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and implemented by the DBI, the programme was designed to help the staff of tertiary institutions in Nigeria build capacity in the adoption and implementation of ICT tools in teaching and research.