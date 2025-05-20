DBI To Train 5m Workers On AI

Share

In a bid to equip Nigeria’s workforce with cutting-edge technological skills, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has announced plans to train no fewer than five million workers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

President and CEO of DBI, David Daser, made this known during a conference marking the Institute’s 21st anniversary, themed “Preparing Today’s Workforce for Tomorrow’s Market.”

He also revealed that DBI is working toward the implementation of the NCC-DBI ADEPTI Programme—an NCC-funded initiative set to commence soon.

Daser emphasized DBI’s leading role in promoting digital literacy in Nigeria, stressing that the institute is playing a crucial role in building the digital economy by equipping both the youth and the current workforce with relevant, future-focused technologies.

“This year’s theme reflects the urgency of our mission in a rapidly evolving digital world. As technologies like AI, 5G, IoT, and cybersecurity redefine the future of work, DBI remains steadfast in its commitment to preparing Nigeria’s workforce for that future,” he said.

He disclosed that through its network of global partners, DBI aims to train five million Nigerian workers across public and private sectors in AI, an ambitious goal already in motion with the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida.

“Nigeria is poised to become a hub for AI innovation and training, and DBI is fully committed to making this a reality,” he added.

Daser called on heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as state governors and local government authorities, to partner with DBI to ensure Nigeria does not fall behind in the global AI revolution.

“With the government’s strong commitment to bridging the digital divide and driving inclusive digital transformation, the future is not just bright—it is solid,” he stated.

Highlighting the Institute’s achievements, Daser noted that DBI has empowered thousands of professionals with skills tailored to current industry demands.

“We stand proud with a network of campuses, global partnerships, and thousands of empowered professionals contributing meaningfully to the digital economy. For the first time in Nigeria’s history, government programmes are directly impacting people with industry-relevant skills, not just generic training,” he said.

Share