DBI Seeks Policy To Grant Digital Education To 27m PWDs

President and CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Mr. David Daser, has called for a robust policy framework to eliminate the barriers preventing over 27 million Nigerians living with disabilities from accessing digital education and securing meaningful employment.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop themed “Digital Citizenship for Persons with Disability,” organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday in Abuja, Daser stressed that persons with disabilities (PWDs) must not be excluded as digital technologies become increasingly central to education, work, governance, and healthcare.

According to a statement by Mr. Soji-Ezekiel Fagbemi, Manager of Public Affairs at DBI, Daser said:

“It is imperative that no one is left behind, especially the over 27 million Nigerians with disabilities, as we shape Nigeria’s digital future.”

Daser called for the immediate dismantling of structural and systemic barriers to full participation of PWDs, advocating for disability-aware policy frameworks and practical interventions.

He commended the NCC for convening the workshop, praising the commission’s ongoing commitment to inclusive national development.

“Empowering PWDs in the digital space means not only providing access to technology but ensuring they have the skills, support systems, and confidence to thrive as equal digital citizens,” he said.

Daser further stated:

“Whether it’s through accessible user interfaces, screen readers, inclusive content design, or enabling policy, we must act with intention. This is not charity. It is not a favour. It is justice. Inclusion is a shared responsibility—regulators, educators, private sector, and civil society must all lean in.”

He highlighted DBI’s efforts, including its partnership with Sightsavers, which has helped integrate disability inclusion into its digital skills programmes.

“We are not merely a training institution; we are a bridge to inclusion. From inclusive learning designs to adaptive technologies, we have seen firsthand the transformative power of targeted support,” Daser added.

He urged all stakeholders to deepen their commitment, reminding them that inclusion is not optional but obligatory.

“DBI stands today as one of the leading institutions in Nigeria when it comes to implementing inclusive digital training. Our track record is proven, and our capacity is scalable.”

The Director of Digital Economy at NCC, Mrs. Olatokunbo Oyeleye, said the workshop was not just for gathering, but for learning, planning, and engaging meaningfully.

“Digital skills are now essential across all aspects of life. I encourage participants to leave with knowledge they can use to positively impact their communities,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Ayuba Burkin Gufwan, commended the NCC for the forward-thinking initiative.

However, he expressed concern over the exclusion of visually impaired participants at the workshop.

“Visually impaired persons can use computers effectively. Their absence is a missed opportunity for deeper engagement,” he said.

The NCC capped the event with the donation of 100 books on digital citizenship to the Persons with Disabilities Commission.