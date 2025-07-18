DBI Seeks Policy To Grant Digital Education, Employment To 27m PWDs

The President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Mr. David Daser, has called for a policy framework to tackle all barriers limiting the over 27 million Nigerians living with disabilities to access digital education and gain good and quality employment.

Daser who spoke at a sensitization workshop on: “Digital Citizenship for Persons with Disability,” organized by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday in Abuja, emphasized that the over 27 million Persons Living With disabilities (PWD) should not be left behind as digital technologies become central to education, employment, governance, and health.

A statement signed by the Manager, Public Affairs, DBI, Mr. SojiEzekiel Fagbemi, quoted Daser as saying it was very imperative that no one was left behind, “especially the over 27 million Nigerians with disabilities, as we shape Nigeria’s digital future”.

The DBI President called for immediate removal of all structural and systemic barriers to full participation of persons with diabilities through disability-aware policy framework and other initiatives, Commending the NCC for convening the critical sensitization workshop on digital citizenship and inclusion for persons with disabilities, Daser added that as the founding institution behind the Digital Bridge Institute, the commission has continued to demonstrate not just regulatory foresight, but a human-centered commitment to national development.