DBI, SBTS Partnership’ll Build Sustainable Careers, Job Creators –Daser

The President/CEO Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) David Daser, has said the organisation’s partnership with Small Business Training Solutions (SBTS) on digital skills development training, would empower Nigerian youths to build sustainable careers, become job creators rather than job seekers, and to compete favourable with their counterparts across the world.

Daser who spoke at the media publicity launch for the DBI- SBTS partnership on Monday in Abuja, described the partnership as a game changer for youth empowerment and job creation for youths in Nigeria, adding that it aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the 3MTT programme of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to cultivate a skilled workforce that would drive Nigeria’s digital economy and establish the country as a global tech hub.

He said: “Together, we will provide high-quality, practical training that empowers young Nigerians to build sustainable careers.”

