DBI, SBTS Partner To Create 50,000 Jobs, Upskill 5m Youths By 2030

A new partnership agreement signed between the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), and a US-based SBTS Group LLC would create 50,000 immediate jobs and upskill over five million Nigerian youths by 2030.

The DBI and SBTS Group have already announced the commencement of the official launch of the strategic partnership in Abuja this February which is aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with essential digital skills, and empower them to compete in the global job market.

The President/CEO DBI, Mr. Daser David explained that the partnership seeks to upskill over five million Nigerian youth by 2030, and create about 50,000 direct and indirect jobs within a short time.

He said: “Nigerian youth are the catalyst for transforming our nation’s economic future. To pivot from an agriculture-dependent economy to a thriving digital landscape, they require targeted IT upskilling.

“This initiative bridges opportunity gaps by providing after-school programs in digital literacy and vocational training for underserved youth, empowering them to compete in a tech-driven job market and fuelling inclusive economic growth.”

