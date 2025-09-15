DBI Partners Plateau Govt To Unveil State-Of-The-Art Digital Campus

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has partnered with the Plateau State Government to establish a state-of-the-art campus in Jos, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital workforce and driving inclusive socio-economic growth.

To actualize the project, Governor Caleb Mutfwang and DBI President David Daser have inaugurated a Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) to oversee planning, coordination, and implementation within a 12 to 24-month timeline.

Conceived as a Centre of Excellence for ICT education, research, innovation, and job creation, the campus is expected to boost digital skills, foster entrepreneurship, and provide new opportunities for the youth.

Governor Mutfwang, describing the initiative as a significant milestone for Plateau’s technology-driven future, said it marked a historic turning point with far-reaching benefits for the state.

“ICT has been a long-standing priority for us, but with this collaboration, we can now anticipate concrete milestones that will fast-track e-governance, e-commerce, and other ICT-driven opportunities in Plateau State,” he said.

The governor commended Daser for facilitating the siting of the Institute’s campus in Jos and expressed appreciation to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for supporting the project. He pledged full government backing and urged the JTWG to deliver its mandate promptly.

In his remarks, DBI President Daser explained that the Institute is restructuring into a national digital institute with a statutory mandate. He said the project would not only benefit Plateau State but also unlock donor-funded scholarships, advanced training, and international outsourcing opportunities for its youths.

Daser linked the initiative to the Federal Government’s Talent City Project and the planned fibre optic expansion, positioning Plateau as a potential regional hub for digital jobs and innovation. He also called on the Plateau State House of Assembly to expedite passage of the Plateau State Startup Act, which he described as a critical gateway for technology funding.

He acknowledged the support of the Minister of Communications and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), noting that the project would not have been possible without their commitment.

On behalf of the JTWG, Secretary to the State Government, Arc. Samuel Jatau, assured both the governor and DBI of the group’s determination to deliver the project within the shortest possible time.