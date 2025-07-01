DBI, Miva Open University Partner On Digital Innovation

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and Miva Open University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing academic excellence and innovation in the fields of computer science, digital technology, and capacity building.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, which marked the formalization of the longstanding relationship between both institutions, President and CEO of DBI, David Daser, commended Miva’s management for its commitment to raising academic standards.

“Many MoUs are signed but not implemented. However, we are determined to ensure this one stands the test of time. We value this collaboration and believe it will contribute significantly to the development of Nigeria’s educational system,” he said.

Daser assured Miva’s delegation of DBI’s full commitment to achieving the partnership’s objectives, adding that the Institute is “ready to hit the ground running.” He emphasized that DBI is well-equipped, with campuses in Enugu, Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Asaba, and Yola, which would all be deployed effectively to support the partnership.

“In our renewed efforts to improve our National Innovation Diploma (NID) programs, this collaboration will add immense value to both DBI and Miva,” he added.

Vice Chancellor of Miva Open University, Professor Tayo Arulogun, stressed the importance of collaboration in Nigeria’s higher education landscape. He described the “do-it-alone syndrome,” where institutions avoid partnerships, as a major challenge facing universities in the country.

“Many universities want to go it alone rather than collaborating with established institutions like DBI,” he said. “But the resources across Nigerian universities would be sufficient if we worked together.”

He pledged that Miva would waste no time in activating the partnership. “You can be sure that now that we’ve signed this, we’ll hit the ground running. We’ll start sending our students here, and we also look forward to welcoming your diploma graduates. In the area of hackathons, we can work together to discover hidden talents. Innovation platforms like this are a huge plus for us at Miva, and we appreciate this opportunity to start.”

Emeka Nzeih, Head of the Learning and Development Unit at DBI, explained that the MoU provides a framework for joint efforts in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. It also covers practical learning through real-world student projects and internships, as well as capacity building for students and faculty through collaborative training and knowledge exchange.

According to him, the partnership will focus on identifying and supporting innovative projects that address contemporary ICT challenges in Nigeria and beyond. These projects will build students’ problem-solving and teamwork skills while integrating practical solutions into the academic curriculum.

Nzeih also revealed that DBI would provide access to its state-of-the-art ICT laboratories, equipment, and software to support learning and research for Miva students and faculty. In return, Miva will ensure student participation and provide academic oversight throughout the collaboration.

He added that both institutions would engage in cutting-edge research in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and other emerging areas in information and communications technology.