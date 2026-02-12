DBI, Learn2Earn Target 1m AI Engineers In 10-Year Pact

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has entered into a strategic partnership with technology talent platform, Learn2Earn, to train one million Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers in Nigeria over the next 10 years.

The partnership, formalised during a courtesy visit by Learn2Earn’s Chief Executive Officer, Kesiah Valkin, to DBI President, David Daser, at the institute’s Abuja headquarters, was expected to support Federal Government efforts to expand digital job creation and build a robust technology workforce.

Under the arrangement, DBI would provide infrastructure support for the training programme, with 750 participants already undergoing training as part of the first cohort. Of this number, 95 are being hosted at DBI’s Abuja campus.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of Learn2Earn, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and was aimed at building a critical mass of AI professionals over the next decade.