DBI, Humanitarian Ministry, SBTS Partner To Drive N-Power Digital Training

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and Small Business Training Solutions (SBTS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote employment through digital literacy and training.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance digital skills, improve employability, and create job opportunities for Nigerian youths and vulnerable populations. It aligns closely with the federal government’s poverty reduction and economic inclusion agenda through the National N-Power Programme.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, in Abuja. Mr. Daser David signed on behalf of DBI, while SBTS was represented by its Managing Director, Evelyn Lewis. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Yakubu Kofamata, signed on behalf of the ministry.

Speaking during the signing, President and CEO of DBI, Mr. Daser David, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge ICT training across its campuses nationwide.

“This collaboration underscores our mission to bridge the digital divide and build a competent workforce ready for the challenges of the digital economy,” he stated.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry will provide policy support, facilitate trainee enrolment, and integrate the programme officially into N-Power. SBTS will deploy its Intelligent Capacity Building Model (ICBM) and leverage its corporate networks to drive job placements.

As Nigeria’s leading ICT training and capacity-building institution, DBI will deliver high-quality training through its seasoned faculty and advanced facilities across all geopolitical zones in the country.

A Joint Steering Committee will be established to oversee the programme’s implementation, monitor progress, and ensure measurable and scalable outcomes.

David noted that the partnership represents a significant leap forward in empowering Nigerian youth with globally competitive digital skills and creating practical pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.