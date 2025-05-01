DBI CEO Affirms Commitment To Achieving 95% Digital Literacy By 2030

Share

President and CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), David Daser, has reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to achieving Nigeria’s national target of 95% digital literacy by the year 2030.

Daser gave the assurance following his appointment as Chairman of the newly established National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee by the Federal Government.

The appointment was announced by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, during a two-day workshop themed: “Building Sustainability Towards Achieving 95% Digital Literacy Level by 2030,” hosted by NITDA in Abuja.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, officially inaugurated Daser and other members of the committee.

The workshop convened key industry stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to rally support for Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and push towards the 2030 digital literacy goal.

According to a statement by the Head of Public Affairs at DBI, Akin Ogunlade, the appointment of Daser as Chairman of the Technical Working Committee marked a significant milestone for DBI and recognized his tireless leadership and commitment to digital inclusion in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message during the event, Daser commended NITDA and its Director-General for providing visionary leadership in the digital space, and reiterated DBI’s unwavering dedication to the digital literacy target.

The National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee includes representatives from notable agencies and organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), ENGAUSA, and GIZ, among others.

The event also featured the participation of key government officials, including the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande Wisdom; Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad; and Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim. All expressed strong support for the vision of building a digitally empowered Nigeria.

