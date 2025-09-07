DBI Boss: Tinubu’s Reforms Painful But Necessary 

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), David Daser, has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms are necessary to secure Nigeria’s future stability and economic growth.

Speaking in Abuja, Daser urged Nigerians to be patient with the President, stressing that Tinubu has made bold decisions that past leaders avoided for fear of losing re-election.

“For being courageous to make hard decisions needed to rescue the country from the previous precarious situation, I appeal to Nigerians to back the President and re-elect him to complete his second term,” he said.

According to him, while some reforms may be painful in the short term, they are critical for long-term progress. He cited the removal of fuel subsidy on Tinubu’s first day in office as proof of his commitment to genuine reform rather than political convenience.

“People should be patient with President Tinubu. Some of the policies are biting, but he is more interested in long-term solutions to Nigeria’s problems. Over the years, we have adopted short-term measures that dug the country into deep holes. He is now filling up those holes, and it will be to the gain of Nigeria in the long run,” Daser stated.

He added that only Tinubu has shown the courage to make the hard choices needed to rescue Nigeria, while dismissing those forming political coalitions as part of the same group that plunged the nation into its current economic mess.

Daser further explained that the President’s reforms are geared towards digitizing the economy, creating jobs, and modernizing governance. In line with this vision, he said the DBI is committed to training a skilled workforce and building institutions that can thrive in the digital era.

“As part of this mandate, our Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) strategy is designed to drive large-scale job creation while positioning DBI Lagos as a premier talent city. We are working towards establishing a 10,000-seat BPO facility at our Lagos campus, which will generate over 70,000 jobs. By 2026, we plan to expand this initiative to provide at least 100,000 jobs, further boosting Nigeria’s digital economy and empowering young people with sustainable employment opportunities,” he said.