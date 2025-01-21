DBC Kicks Off 15th Anniversary With Awareness Walk, Visit To Charity Home

Share

The Chairman/CEO of Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, Dr Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, yesterday said that the 15 years existence of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide (Ayo Ni O), Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), has been a milestone and turning point in the service to God and in the church’s journey.

Awode, a Most Senior Special Apostle in CSMC and a leader at DBC, who disclosed this yesterday as the church kicked off activities marking its 15th anniversary, said the week-long celebration, which commenced Awareness Walk and games, is to praise God and thank Him for His benevolence on the church and its member.

Awode, who is also the Chairman of 15th Anniversary Committee/Chairman, Infrastructure & Building Committee of the church, recalled that though the journey had been memorable and exciting in several ways; yet it has also witnessed its challenging times.

But, the challenges, according to him, invariably became their strength and motivation in the collective aspirations and determination to build a better worship place with which to win souls for the Lord, and depopulate the kingdom of the devil.

Tagged: “Fulfilment of Double Glory,” he noted that this year’s anniversary is so significant to the church and its members.”

Share

Please follow and like us: