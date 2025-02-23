D’Banj unveils Nasboi, Berry Tiga as CREAM Platform’s Brand Ambassadors

Share

Afrobeats singer, D’Banj, has enlisted sensational artistes, Nasboi and Berry Tiga, as brand ambassadors for his revolutionary music tech enterprise, CREAM Platform.

They join the Koko Master to drive inclusivity among budding talents.

The new brand ambassadors, who epitomize the aspirations of CREAM Platform to empower independent talents across Africa, were unveiled in Lagos during the week.

CREAM, an acronym for Creative Reality Entertainment Art and Music, leverages technology to provide resources that independent talents need to achieve excellence and take their gifts to the next level.

It’s unique offerings include MTN Best Of The Streets competition, talent management, distribution and publishing, as well as funding and grants.

The platform ensures inclusivity for all talents in urban and remote areas through its website, allowing talents to share their gifts with the world at the click of a button.

Talents also have opportunity to earn money through the gaming features where they can win juicy prices with as low as 100 naira.

The talent development platform recently embedded digital distribution as part of its unique offerings, providing access to funding and grants, talent management, gaming, and other tools.

Its efficient delivery is propelled by crucial partnerships with MTN Nigeria and the Bank of Industry, who provide access to funding and grants to talents.

At the unveiling, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, founder of CREAM Platform, reiterated the platform’s value proposition to break barriers and unlock new opportunities for talents across Africa.

He explained, “I have always said content is the new crude. This is Africa’s first DIY platform by Africans and for Africans. It is more than just a platform; it is also a community, an ecosystem, and a one-stop shop for talent discovery, digital distribution, access to funding and grants. It is the gateway to the heart of Africa’s creative hub.”

According to D’Banj, the choice of brand ambassadors reflects what CREAM Platform represents.

He said; “Nasboi has proven that you don’t have to sign a recording deal to become successful in the music industry. He has become the source of visible hope to all aspiring artistes. Likewise, Berry Tiga, who first uploaded his song on CREAM Platform at 16 while still a student. From that time, he has grown and emerged as one of the biggest testimonials from Cream Platform.”

Also speaking, Joshua Esiebo, Manager, Partnerships and Platforms (Digital Services), acknowledged the shared values of community building and connections between MTN Nigeria and CREAM Platform.

He disclosed, “Our sole focus at MTN Nigeria, particularly the digital services division, is to make our digital community and content accessible to everyone, anywhere, anytime. Through CREAM Platform and Best of Streets, we hope to unearth more talents and bring them to the limelight. Our business is to connect the dots by connecting people to their passion and ambition. Everyone deserves the benefit of a connected life.”

