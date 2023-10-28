D’banj Teams Up With Mtn Unite For The Best Of The Streets

Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo, D’banj, CEO of C.R.E.A.M (Creative, Re- ality, Entertainment, Arts and Music) Platform, has announced an exciting partnership with MTN’s Best of The Streets Campaign. C.R.E.A.M Platform and MTN are on a mission to transform the lives of emerging talents from the streets of Nigeria by offering them a chance to showcase their creativity and take their careers to new heights.

The Best of The Streets Campaign, in conjunction with MTN, aims to discover and promote exceptional talents residing across the nation. Through this exciting partnership, C.R.E.A.M Platform will leverage its innovative platform to unearth hidden gems and empower them with the tools they need to shine on the world stage.

This collaboration with MTN for the Best of The Streets is a 10-week campaign that represents a crucial step forward in fostering diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunity within the creative space.

Speaking at the launch event, D’banj said: “This is not the first time MTN is supporting the creative sector, they’ve done so many shows in the past, but this one is unique because of the way that we have worked on it; this campaign gives you the right hope that you need.

We all know that if you do not live in Lagos, the chances of you getting visibility is low, but for Best of The Streets, because MTN is already on every street in Nigeria, we are bringing that to you on your mobile phone where you control your best. With Best of The Streets, you can be comfortable in your street because MTN is in your street.”

Aisha Umar Mumuni, Chief Digital Officer at MTN Nigeria, added “As MTN, we decided to go into the streets to get these talents whether it’s singing, acting, comedy or dancing – let’s explore the talents and give Nigerians who are very resting the opportunity to show the world who we are in our way.”

The campaign offers an exciting lineup of activities, including a 2–3- week boot camp in Lagos, talent competitions, mentorship, exclusive studio sessions, and more. The winner has a chance to win N50,000,000 including Cash prize, Car, and an EP recording deal.