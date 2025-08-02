Popular Nigerian singer and Afropop trailblazer, Oladayo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, is back in the spotlight with a sizzling new release titled “Tobari”.

Featuring Nigerian nightlife icon, DJ Obi and South African amapiano star, DJ Maphorisa, the single is positioned to be the anthem of summer, fusing Afro-house grooves with playful street-pop energy.

The track opens with a nod to high-life glamour: “Chilling now in Obi’s house, wearing Timbaland from head to toe,” setting a lazy, luxurious vibe before slipping into a flirtatious hook: “That my koko drives her wild.”

With call-and-response Yoruba chants such as “To ba ri… ki le fe wa so?”, “Tobari” creates a communal, dancefloor-ready feel that resonates from Lagos rooftop parties to Jo’burg clubs.

“Tobari” Stands Out because the track merges the groove of Why Me and Koko Master era charm with contemporary amapiano beats.

Stream “Tobari” on all major platforms and let it be your soundtrack this summer.