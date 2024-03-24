Dbanj partners telco to expand music talent development

Nigeria’s music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj is working with MTN, the telecommunication service provider, to expand a talent development project. The Nigerian musician and entrepreneur is partnering with the telco for Best of the Street, a musical talent development initiative. He said the project, which launched in October 2023, will unearth musical talent from grassroots communities in Nigeria.

The singer argues that the rapidly growing project is poised to provide a global platform for aspiring artists to exhibit skill. Dbanj said the project’s second edition received over 1000 entries and saw the winner walk home with a prize of N50 million. He said grassroots communities play a pivotal role in shaping music talent and opportunity, hence his project focuses on them. D’banj, while contemplating the future of Best of the Street, added that he sees a vast landscape of opportunity and collaboration. The music star said he envisions the initiative going beyond country borders to become a continental beacon for emerging talent. “The street is where everything is. Even I came from the street. Today, the biggest export we have is crude oil. Crude oil is found in the street. That is, in the ground.

It is refined into different products. It is the same with talent; it is natural,” Dbanj said. “You can pick [talent] up and refine it. That is why Best of the Street is so important. Today, the biggest export more than crude oil is the creative industry. “It is important to go out there instead of waiting. Go out there and amass this talent so that we can nurture them and make sure they don’t make the same mistakes we made. We need to ensure they can maximise their opportunity. There is no better time than now. “I can tell you that Best of the Street will be so big two years, or three years from now. It will grow from just Nigeria to the rest of Africa.”